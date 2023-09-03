Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

SG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of SG opened at $14.18 on Friday. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.99 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 30.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 14,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $199,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,063.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,723 shares of company stock valued at $794,911 over the last 90 days. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 50.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,272 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 291.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

