SwissBorg (CHSB) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $132.09 million and $20.01 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg launched on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a blockchain-based platform that aims to democratize wealth management. CHSB is the native token of the SwissBorg platform, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token with multiple utilities. SwissBorg is a decentralized wealth management platform that offers services such as investment management, financial analysis, and asset tokenization. The CHSB token is used for governance, staking, and accessing premium features within the SwissBorg ecosystem. SwissBorg was founded by Cyrus Fazel and Anthony Lesoismier in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

