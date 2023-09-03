Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 1.1% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.15% of Sysco worth $57,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Up 0.9 %

SYY traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,920. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.