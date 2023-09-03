Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tapestry stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Tapestry has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

