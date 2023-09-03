TCTC Holdings LLC Has $161,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 413.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

