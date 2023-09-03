TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.38. 962,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,613. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $261.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.52.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

