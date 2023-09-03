TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 241 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after purchasing an additional 166,517 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after buying an additional 176,310 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $77.52. 2,548,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average is $86.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.