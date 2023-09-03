TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 515 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.02. 1,212,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

