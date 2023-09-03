Telsey Advisory Group Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $85.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBY. Wedbush increased their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

NYSE BBY opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.58. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

