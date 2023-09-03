Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Holdings Lifted by SW Investment Management LLC

SW Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises approximately 3.6% of SW Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SW Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempur Sealy International worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.09. 1,068,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

