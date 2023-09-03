Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $344.66 million and $9.66 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002660 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001524 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,836,980,626,184 coins and its circulating supply is 5,801,029,001,451 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

