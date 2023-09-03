Terra Classic (LUNC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.66 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $344.66 million and $9.66 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002660 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001524 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002341 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,836,980,626,184 coins and its circulating supply is 5,801,029,001,451 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.