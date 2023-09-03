Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,322,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 180,495 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of Tesla worth $896,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.01. The stock had a trading volume of 132,541,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,809,469. The company has a market capitalization of $777.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,907,222. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

