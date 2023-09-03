Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Tezos has a market cap of $658.06 million and $11.94 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001538 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 972,241,223 coins and its circulating supply is 951,218,268 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

