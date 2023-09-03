Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002649 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $652.92 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001513 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 972,241,223 coins and its circulating supply is 951,218,268 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.