The Debt Box (DEBT) Price Reaches $3.41 on Major Exchanges

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for approximately $3.41 or 0.00013154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $40,096.61 worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001037 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.
About The Debt Box
The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The Debt Box Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for The Debt Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Debt Box and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.