The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 4.9% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.63.
The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.40. 1,201,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.17.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.66%.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
