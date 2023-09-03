The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.88. Middleby has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $162.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.32 per share, with a total value of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Middleby by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

