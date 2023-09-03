The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,293,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,280 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.28% of Mosaic worth $196,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 370.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Trading Up 2.6 %

Mosaic stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

