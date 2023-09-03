The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,441,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,146 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,403,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,242,000 after purchasing an additional 547,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.51. 4,126,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275,716. The stock has a market cap of $364.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.29.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.