The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,831,904,000 after buying an additional 4,862,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after buying an additional 411,508 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $891,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $92.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

