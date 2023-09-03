Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $172.17 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,880.35 or 1.00033751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,956,309,596.342915 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01763757 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,595,395.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

