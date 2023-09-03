Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.11–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.00 million-$171.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.90 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of TLYS opened at $8.71 on Friday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.23 million, a P/E ratio of -96.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $159.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,139,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,941,672.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $72,089.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $38,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,139,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,941,672.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 154,408 shares of company stock worth $1,022,437 over the last three months. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 51.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tilly’s by 32.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 818.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

