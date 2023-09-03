tomiNet Price Hits $2.41 on Exchanges (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00009344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $180.06 million and $17.67 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,560,384 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.73328786 USD and is down -15.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $17,910,605.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

