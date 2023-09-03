TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.5 %

TTE stock opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.