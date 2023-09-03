Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.76

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.76 and traded as low as C$4.36. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$4.59, with a volume of 131,599 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRZ shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Transat A.T. last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.58) by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$870.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

