Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 323,614 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $14,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $533,895 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $55.06 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

