Truist Financial Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BBY opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

