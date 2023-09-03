TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) & NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Head to Head Contrast

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) and TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

NN Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TUI has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NN Group and TUI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN Group $18.26 billion 0.61 $1.65 billion N/A N/A TUI $5.66 billion 0.55 -$2.95 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than TUI.

This table compares NN Group and TUI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN Group N/A N/A N/A TUI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NN Group and TUI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 TUI 0 1 0 0 2.00

NN Group currently has a consensus target price of $24.15, indicating a potential upside of 21.23%. Given NN Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NN Group is more favorable than TUI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of NN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NN Group beats TUI on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, savings accounts, bank annuities, consumer lending, and retail investment products, as well as administration and management services; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and Corporates customers directly through tied agents, agents/ brokers, platform insurance, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircraft; and 15 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

