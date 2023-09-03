UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,704,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.43% of UDR worth $193,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter worth about $572,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in UDR by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.03.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

