Ultra Hits Market Cap of $48.86 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Ultra has a market capitalization of $48.86 million and $594,622.64 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,850.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.00743465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00117317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026448 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14318201 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $691,262.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.