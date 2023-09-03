Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Ultra has a market capitalization of $49.30 million and approximately $618,357.84 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,978.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.68 or 0.00753232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00118092 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00026489 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14318201 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $691,262.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.