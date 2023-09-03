Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,927,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 896,551 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $790,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.88 and its 200 day moving average is $205.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

