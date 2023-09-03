Uniswap Market Cap Achieves $2.55 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00016980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.55 billion and $61.37 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00246214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00014247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000518 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003844 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.39401427 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 806 active market(s) with $60,631,811.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.