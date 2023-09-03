Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Position Raised by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1,090.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $426,463,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 990.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,569,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

