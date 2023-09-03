UNUS SED LEO One Day Volume Tops $706,083.18 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.44 billion and approximately $706,083.18 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $3.70 or 0.00014247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00246214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,430,550 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,431,009.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.89216123 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $475,406.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

