Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of UBA opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $831.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.12. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $23.16.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

