UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at UBS Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of UWM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.33.

UWM Stock Performance

UWM Dividend Announcement

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $548.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.80 and a beta of 1.51. UWM has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 6,080.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 1,698,410 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $4,781,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $4,022,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 1,688.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 736,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 695,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 250.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 808,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

