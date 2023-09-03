Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 380,000 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,084,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.60% of Mohawk Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.78. The stock had a trading volume of 422,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,328. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.97. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

