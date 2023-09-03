Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,430 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $22,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $795,147. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $60.50. 2,235,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

