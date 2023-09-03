Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys 1,309,893 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 272.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309,893 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.6% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of Citigroup worth $83,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7 %

C traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,413,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,444,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.