Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355,962 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $40,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,634,000 after buying an additional 88,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,294,000 after buying an additional 488,522 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $652,846.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $652,846.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $199,436.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,526.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,544 shares of company stock worth $5,441,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 925,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

