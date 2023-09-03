Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Decreases Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,393,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,627 shares during the quarter. Mueller Water Products comprises approximately 1.2% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $61,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the period.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 613,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MWA has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

