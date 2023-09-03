Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 841.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 232,719 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $58,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

V stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.11. 4,112,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,435. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $461.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $248.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

