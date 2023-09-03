Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $65.05 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 290.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,429 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.2% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $65,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,905. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.