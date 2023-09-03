Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Invests $46.67 Million in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 726,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,667,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,542. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.