Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Lowers Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,373 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.37% of RenaissanceRe worth $32,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 95.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 49.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,495,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.64. The company had a trading volume of 155,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,702. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.72 and its 200-day moving average is $196.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 25.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.