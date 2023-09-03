Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $49,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $90.32. The stock had a trading volume of 753,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.71.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.019 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.92%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

