Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 1,577 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $24,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 37.4% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 73.3% in the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 54.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 223,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 78,699 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.58. 1,454,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,365. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

