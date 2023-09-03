Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 527,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,272,000. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.9% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.20% of NXP Semiconductors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.96. 1,583,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,296. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

